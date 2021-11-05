Need for food in SWLA still present more than a year after storms

50/50 Thursdays
By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re learning more about the desperate need for food in Southwest Louisiana.

Right after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, you could find food giveaways everywhere.

Now, they’re harder to come by, but there’s still a large need for food in the community.

“We needed the food, we sure did,” Ann Roussell said.

The parking lot of Water’s Edge Church was packed with over 200 people in line for Thursday’s food distribution.

Despite being 14 months past the hurricanes, the need for food still stands.

For people like Ann Roussell and Debbie Taylor, food giveaways like this one are their only option.

“This is our source, because we’re on fixed incomes,” Taylor said. “So, our little bit of money that we get goes to medication and bills. So, this has got to be what we got to do to be able to eat, and it’s because of everything that’s going on.”

Water’s Edge packed over 800 bags for distribution to help alleviate some of that need.

“There is a need. We don’t see it. And like I said, people aren’t even in their homes yet,” volunteer Jennifer Hawkes said. “Some people lost everything and lost their jobs. Businesses shut down due to COVID and due to the hurricanes and not being able to rebuild. So, people just are at a loss and not able to provide like they did before.”

Sherman Brown has been homeless for 15 years but that hasn’t stopped him from helping those in need.

“My reason for being here today is to help provide food for those that don’t have food,” Brown said.

Despite his situation, Brown is enlightened to help those in need.

“I just live one day at a time, God got me. That’s all I look forward to, living one day at a time,” Brown said.

Water’s Edge also provides tents, sleeping bags and hand warmers for the homeless.

If temperatures drop below freezing, the church will open up and serve as a shelter.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

