Large local businesses consider how to respond to COVID vaccine mandates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There are new vaccination rules for many private businesses across America as announced by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Private businesses with over 100 employees, now have until January 4th to ensure that their workforces are either fully vaccinated or tested weekly and there are some steep fines for violations.

Any employer failing to meet the requirements could face nearly $14,000 in fines for each worker who’s out of compliance.

Unvaccinated employees must cover the costs of their own weekly testing.

Large employers in Southwest Louisiana are reviewing the OSHA emergency temporary standard to determine how it will affect them.

It’s OSHA’s job to help assure the American workplace is safe. The agency says the coronavirus rule will protect about 84-million private sector workers from the spread of the virus on the job.

OSHA says unvaccinated workers face grave danger and that immediate action is needed.

Executive Director of Lake Area Industry Alliance, Jim Rock, says local companies have tried to protect workers from COVID.

“They’ve taken a lot of measures and they’ve done a lot of good things and protected their employees by and far. And the rates that we’re seeing in our facilities are way, way down. So, I think they’ve had some positive effects with what they’ve done,” said Rock.

“Some companies have asked and I’m not sure if they’ve asked for proof of vaccination, but they have asked employees of they’ve been vaccinated or not. Some employers have chosen to identify those employees so that employees who have not been vaccinated can choose whether to wear a mask when they work in close proximity to other employees,” he said.

He says some companies have tried to help employees protect themselves, depending on who is or is not vaccinated. He says, so far, companies have encouraged vaccinations but not mandated it.

“It looks like companies have a pretty short leash here, with 30 days requiring any employees that have not gotten vaccinated and shown proof of vaccination to wear a mask at all times and then have 60 days to require all of them to be vaccinated or provide a weekly negative COVID test,” he said.

OSHA says many people killed or infected by the virus were workers whose main exposure happened at their jobs.

Rock says human resource departments will have to decide whether to mandate vaccines for employees or take the route of weekly testing.

