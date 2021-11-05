Former Welsh aldermen accused of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A former Welsh aldermen has been arrested for the nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, cyberstalking, and harassment, according to the Welsh Police Department.

Authorities began an investigation of Jacob Colby Perry, 28, of Welsh, in August after receiving a complaint that he had published explicit photos of the victim. Perry allegedly made a fake profile of the victim online and refused to take them down.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet says their search warrant also found evidence of two other alleged victims who do not live in Jeff Davis Parish.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.