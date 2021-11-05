50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Welsh aldermen accused of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Jacob Colby Perry, 28, of Welsh
Jacob Colby Perry, 28, of Welsh(American Press)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A former Welsh aldermen has been arrested for the nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, cyberstalking, and harassment, according to the Welsh Police Department.

Authorities began an investigation of Jacob Colby Perry, 28, of Welsh, in August after receiving a complaint that he had published explicit photos of the victim. Perry allegedly made a fake profile of the victim online and refused to take them down.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet says their search warrant also found evidence of two other alleged victims who do not live in Jeff Davis Parish.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur

Latest News

LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
SWLA Center for Health Services receives grant.
El Centro SWLA de Servicios de Salud recibe una subvención
post home on 9th St.
American Legion posts to host free breakfast for vets