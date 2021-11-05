50/50 Thursdays
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man once named Louisiana State Trooper of the Year in 2018 has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Jason Boyet, 42, of Ponchatoula, had previously pled guilty to the distribution of child porn featuring images of victims as young as three years old.

As part of his sentence, Boyet will also be obligated to serve a period of five years of supervised release after his term of imprisonment, register as a sex offender, and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

The FBI says that Boyet had spent time in an internet chatroom that was for the intended purpose of exchanging disturbing images in February of last year. It was in that chat room that Boyet made contact with an undercover agent and sent the illegal images.

Boyet also told the agent that he claimed to have custody and control of a victim.

On February 12, 2020, special agents with the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Boyet’s residence. Agents confirmed that Boyet has taken sexually explicit images of a victim on at least three different dates. Boyet also accessed a link to an online file storage account containing numerous videos depicting the sexual victimization of children and, further, received at least 151 images and 195 videos depicting children as young as approximately one year old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

