Food for Thought feeding Calcasieu school children on weekends

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Programs have been in place to feed school children in Calcasieu Parish during the school day, but now, another program called Food for Thought makes sure kids don’t go hungry on the weekends.

Food for Thought is a program organized by DeWanna’s Closet and Sale Street Baptist Church for Calcasieu students who are in need of meals when they go home on the weekends.

A high number of children don’t have access to food when the final school bell rings on Friday afternoons.

“So, 31% of our public school students go home on Fridays with inadequate or no food until they get back to school on Mondays,” DeWanna Tarver said.

Now, Food for Though is helping to feed those students through the weekend.

DeWanna’s Closet worked with members of Sale Street Baptist Church, understanding the needs of roughly 8 to 9 thousand students in the parish.

“We never dreamed that food would be the need here. You know, in the USA, you would just never think that people would be going hungry an that food would be one of the greatest needs in our community,” church member Lucas LaCour said.

School children will get to take home a bag that’s packed with things like ravioli, Vienna sausage, apple sauce and other items they can take home and eat over the weekend.

“I would like to say that it’s exciting, but it’s not,” Tarver said. “It’s heartbreaking to know that there’s kids out there that are hungry. So, it’s heartbreaking to know that this is a need. But we do know it’s a need, and we’re doing our very best to meet that need.”

Another program, Backpack Blessing through Care Health, also helps feed children at Sulphur schools. Food for Thought works to reach the other schools in the parish.

“We definitely see that there is a great need and hope that we can even reach more folks to help meet those needs,” LaCour said.

The program is not open to the public, in that the request for food has to come from the school system itself.

The program is based on donations, and Tarver said it cost about $20 a month to feed one child through Food for Thought.

If you are interested in donating, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.