FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold nights but sunny days ahead will help break the chill by afternoon

Today in Lake Charles (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A chilly start to our Friday will mean you’ll likely want to throw on a jacket before heading out the door this morning as temperatures start off in the upper 30s north to lower to middle 40s along I-10 under mostly clear skies. A few clouds over parts of the area will continue to move out through the early morning hours, leading to quite a bit of sunshine through the day, warming highs into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. Make sure to bundle up though if you’ll be outdoors this evening as temperatures quickly drop after sunset.

McNeese Football (KPLC)

Lots of events happening this evening including plenty of high school football action and even a special Movies Under the Stars event at Prien Lake Park with a showing of the Wizard of Oz at 6:30 PM, so make sure to dress accordingly. Take plenty of blankets and sweaters as temperatures quickly drop after sunset through the 50s. Winds will lighten up a bit this evening as lows drop well into the 40s overnight with a few locations in the northern parishes again in the upper 30s.

Time change this weekend (KPLC)

Our weekend is shaping up nice with a chilly start both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs tomorrow closer to 70 with plenty of sunshine and lighter breezes. High pressure building in over the area will keep winds light on Sunday and a very pleasant forecast with morning lows in the 40s warming into lower 70s by afternoon. The only real change to the forecast will be increasing clouds and warmer temperatures early next week ahead of next front.

Quiet cool weather ahead (KPLC)

Don’t forget about the time change this weekend as we go back to Central Standard Time on Sunday. This means setting those manual clocks back one hour before going to be Saturday night as the time rolls back one hour at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Earlier sunrise and sunsets are what we’ll have to get used to beginning Sunday with the sunset times rolling back the 5:00 p.m. hour.

The models have been advertising our next frontal passage by the end of next week, likely by Friday. Ahead of the front a few showers are possible by Thursday which is Veterans Day, so plan for that to be a possibility of any outdoor activities. Once the front moves through Friday, rain chances quickly end and temperatures take another dip by the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

