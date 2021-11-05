FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly overnights continue, beautiful weather as we head into the weekend

Temperatures will quickly cool as the sun sets this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned in full force for our Friday afternoon as cloud cover continues to push east with time and that is going to give us a clear overnight but that will mean a cold overnight once again. Highs this afternoon have managed to climb into the lower to middle 60′s this afternoon and we are only going to warm up as we head throughout the weekend.

Temperatures quickly fall through the overnight (KPLC)

High pressure continues to build in through the evening and will set itself right over us as we head into the weekend providing us with plenty of sunshine. For this evening though we can expect temperatures to quickly fall as clear skies and light winds will be the name of the game. If you are heading out to catch some Friday Night Football, McNeese Block Party or any other activities grab the coat or jacket as temperatures will fall into the middle 50′s for many areas before we once again fall into the lower to middle 40′s by Saturday morning. Much like this morning it won’t be out of the question that a few areas inland reach the upper 30′s so make sure to bring in some of the more sensitive plants you may have. Sunshine will make a return though for our Saturday and make for the perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy.

Weather continues to remain nice with plenty of sunshine on Saturday (KPLC)

You may want to keep the light jacket on standby for much of your Saturday as models are trending just a little cooler than previously thought with highs back into the upper 60′s to near 70, but the one positive is the winds will remain fairly light with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will remain light for the majority of the weekend as high pressure will basically be sitting right over the top of us and that will mean no threat of any showers or storms to ruin the weekend plans. Our cold overnight temperatures continue into Sunday morning as well with a similar start, but it will be the start of a warming trend as areas manage to reach the lower 70′s on Sunday afternoon with even warmer weather expected to start the new week. Dry weather remains in the forecast through early next week and that’s when we can expect some easterly and southerly winds to return and help to bump our temperatures up into the middle to upper 70′s by mid-week.

Temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's for Saturday and Sunday (KPLC)

We are still tracking the potential for yet another cold front to arrive by the middle to ending part of next week, but there is still some discrepancy as to the exact timing of the front. As of now models are keying in on the front arriving either Thursday or Friday with clearing taking place into the weekend. That is the one positive with the system that it looks to clear by the time we reach next weekend. We’ll keep a close eye on the time of the rain as we head into next week but for now lets focus on the beautiful weather ahead for this weekend and the Fall Weather! Have a safe and happy weekend!

Plenty of sunshine and warmer weather ahead for next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.