Faith and Friends Food Pantry to reopen soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Empty pantries and cabinets are a reality for many who fail to make ends meet. For over 20 years, a group of people made it their hearts’ mission to help.

“We’ve started out with just very little and then it got very busy with lots of food, and kind of like everyone else, we lost everything,” said board member Janice Gray.

Faith and Friends Food Pantry is reopening on November 8 after experiencing many setbacks that date back to the start of the pandemic, to rebuilding from Hurricane Laura.

“We’ve ended up with the roof torn off, and in addition to that, we had mold because the roof had been torn off,” said board member Ed Khoury. “The air conditioners were pulled out, so we had to replace the air conditioners. We had a great deal of clean up.’

It’s the same location and the same friendly smiles to welcome you, but their daily operations have changed. The pantry will now serve as a drive-through.

“It gave them a chance to have a little bit of a social hour which we thoroughly loved to have with them, but you just can’t do it. Today, it’s not possible, Khoury said.

Monday through Wednesday, the pantry will hand out boxes of food including meat and canned goods.

“Cars will just come out here and line up, and we will take the information from them. Then, we will have people who have fixed up the boxes, they will take the boxes to them and put them in the car,” Gray said.

For longtime volunteer Janice Gray, she has emotions of excitement to finally reopen.

“We’re excited about it. We just really are,” Gray said.

Starting from square one, Faith and Friends need help so that they can help others.

“We’re starting over. We really are. It’s like a totally different world for us right now. But we are just so appreciative for those who got us to this point again,” Khoury said.

The Pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You will need a picture I.D. of the head of household, as well as proof of residency in Calcasieu Parish. One box of food will be provided per household per month.

You can call 337-438-6662 to receive or donate goods.

The pantry is located at 4009 Legion St. in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.