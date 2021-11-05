50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Drive-through flu vaccine clinic

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Flu season is officially here.

The Louisiana Department of Health held a free community flu vaccination clinic on Friday to encourage the public to get immunized against the virus.

Although it’s early on in the season, there is a lot of speculation surrounding this year’s virus and what it could look like.

“I’m taking both. The booster and the flu shot,” said Lee Bob.

Several Lake Area residents visited the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit to get their annual flu shot.

For Lee Bob, he’s been getting the flu vaccine for over 25 years and he’s not stopping now.

“It’s a tradition for me. I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s been pretty successful. I think I’ve maybe had the flu once so I figured it’s like a safety valve. So, I just take it and kinda hope for the best,” Bob said.

According to Region 5 Medical Director Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh, we didn’t really see a flu season last year but that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“Last year, we had almost no flu season because we had so many mitigation measures in place. So there is a lot of speculation in place that it could be a bad flu year this year. We don’t know yet, it’s still very early,” said Region 5 Medical Director Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh.

For Tenita Bertrane, getting the flu is not a chance she’s willing to take.

“We all need to get it not only for ourselves from getting sick but to keep other people from getting sick. I live with my elderly parents and I don’t want to catch it and get them sick or I babysit my grandbaby and I don’t want to get her sick either,” said Tenita Bertrane.

At the clinic, they were also administering COVID-19 boosters.

For more information about what shots they administer, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Sheriff: One dead in shooting on Post Oak Road in Sulphur

Latest News

Local Christmas tree farm's outlook for the holiday season.
Local Christmas tree farm’s outlook for the holiday season
Local Christmas tree farm's outlook for the holiday season.
Local Christmas tree farm's outlook for the holiday season
Drive-through flu vaccine clinic
Drive-through flu vaccine clinic
Temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's for Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly overnights continue, beautiful weather as we head into the weekend