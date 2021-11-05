Drive-through flu vaccine clinic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Flu season is officially here.

The Louisiana Department of Health held a free community flu vaccination clinic on Friday to encourage the public to get immunized against the virus.

Although it’s early on in the season, there is a lot of speculation surrounding this year’s virus and what it could look like.

“I’m taking both. The booster and the flu shot,” said Lee Bob.

Several Lake Area residents visited the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit to get their annual flu shot.

For Lee Bob, he’s been getting the flu vaccine for over 25 years and he’s not stopping now.

“It’s a tradition for me. I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s been pretty successful. I think I’ve maybe had the flu once so I figured it’s like a safety valve. So, I just take it and kinda hope for the best,” Bob said.

According to Region 5 Medical Director Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh, we didn’t really see a flu season last year but that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“Last year, we had almost no flu season because we had so many mitigation measures in place. So there is a lot of speculation in place that it could be a bad flu year this year. We don’t know yet, it’s still very early,” said Region 5 Medical Director Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh.

For Tenita Bertrane, getting the flu is not a chance she’s willing to take.

“We all need to get it not only for ourselves from getting sick but to keep other people from getting sick. I live with my elderly parents and I don’t want to catch it and get them sick or I babysit my grandbaby and I don’t want to get her sick either,” said Tenita Bertrane.

At the clinic, they were also administering COVID-19 boosters.

