DeRidder High School to retire Deshazor Everett’s jersey during halftime of Tioga game

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Deridder High School is retiring the jersey of former All-State defensive back Deshazor Everett at halftime of the Dragon’s week 10 game against Tioga on Nov. 5.

Before the game, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the gym lobby, the school is hosting a reception where Everett will take pictures, sign autographs, and conduct interviews. The public is invited to attend.

Everett, who wore No. 5 during his high school career, currently plays for the Washington Football Team following a standout career with the Texas A&M Aggies. Everett was a three-star recruit coming out of DeRidder before breaking into the starting lineup in College Station as a sophomore. Everett totaled five interceptions in his college career with two of them being for touchdowns. Everett graduated A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Leadership and Development in 2015.

Everett went undrafted, although he’d sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent. Following a two-month stint with the team, he’d find a home with Washington. Everett has since spent the last seven years with the organization as a safety. He currently serves as a special teams captain.

Everett has returned to Deridder every summer since reaching the NFL to host Deshazor’s Next Up Football Camp. According to DeRidder High School, Everett is hoping to help provide scholarship opportunities for underprivileged youth in DeRidder in the future.

