Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 5, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, Friday’s update includes a backlog of 316 cases reported to the state.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 4.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 538 new cases.

· 18 new deaths.

· 226 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 21 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 7 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Flu vaccine clinic being held in Lake Charles Friday

Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The Louisiana Department of Health has announced a community flu vaccine clinic in Lake Charles Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 4, 2021

Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Political

La. senators join effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate for large companies

Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Mykal Vincent
"So many things that just don’t make sense, not to mention the breach of individual liberty"

Coronavirus

CDC, LDH recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5-11

Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Breanne Bizette
All Louisiana children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) formal recommendation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Johnathan Manning
List of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Southwest Louisiana.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 3, 2021

Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 2, 2021

Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine to likely be available to children this week

Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Haley Weger
A new week could mean younger children getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time. Last week, the FDA voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 1, 2021

Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.