COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 5, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, Friday’s update includes a backlog of 316 cases reported to the state.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 4.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 538 new cases.
· 18 new deaths.
· 226 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).
· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 47 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 13 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 21 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 36 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 7 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
