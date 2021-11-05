50/50 Thursdays
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ambulance flips after collision

By WHDH staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) - Witnesses had to step in Wednesday night and help first responders, who are usually the ones helping others in trouble.

Three medics became trapped in an ambulance when it flipped over in a traffic accident.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact as an SUV slammed into an ambulance, causing it to roll onto its side.

Three medics and a patient were inside the ambulance. The impact rattled the neighborhood.

The surveillance video also shows people who saw the crash heading over to help.

The back doors of the ambulance were stuck, so good Samaritans had to pry them open.

“While at the same time we were grabbing the door trying to open it, the EMT guy was kicking it, and his last kick and our pull finally opened the door to the vehicle,” said Gilberto Camacho.

Others stopped their cars and used a ladder to reach the trapped ambulance driver.

“Three of us climbed up the side of it and pulled out the driver,” said Jordan Cancela.

The four people in the ambulance, along with two people in the blue SUV, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They weren’t saying much. They were kind of a little hurt,” Cancela said.

Police said a crash reconstruction team is investigating. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

