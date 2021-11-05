50/50 Thursdays
American Legion posts to host free breakfast for vets

By John Bridges
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion posts in Lake Charles are coming together for a free breakfast to honor veterans and first responders.

“We’ve invited all veterans, all first responders and their families and anyone else who wants to come out and support our veterans,” said Karl Christensen, Commander at American Legion Post 1 in Lake Charles. “There’s no reservations required. You show up and come in and we’ll serve you a breakfast. And we’ll keep serving until we run out of food.”

The breakfast is for veterans, first responders and their families and will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

“During the pandemic, we had to shut down things that we normally do on a regular basis,” said Ed Hudson with American Legion Post 551. “With the pandemic coming to an end hopefully, we can get the community out.”

The pandemic and hurricanes caused the American Legion to cancel meetings. But now they’re ready to meet again.

“This is post pandemic,” said Christensen. “We’re trying to find whatever our new normal is. We want to let our veterans, our Legion members, all of our veteran organizations in town that we’re trying to get back in business.”

Legion members say it’s important for veterans to stay organized so they can be properly represented in Washington.

“It’s about the numbers we have to give to these politicians to go to D-C and say this is what we want,” said Hudson. “When they see those numbers, that 2.3 million, those politicians are listening.”

The free breakfast is from 8-11 a.m. this Saturday at American Legion Post 1 on Ninth St. in Lake Charles.

