AG Jeff Landry files suit challenging new vaccine mandate for businesses

This newest legal action from Landry comes just a day after he filed a suit to halt the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.(WSAW)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday that he has filed suit challenging the legality of a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate being imposed on businesses with more than 100 employees.

This newest legal action from Landry comes just a day after he filed a suit to halt the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Landry’s office said the petition for review was filed directly with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and can be found HERE.

