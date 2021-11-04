50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with Homicide in the First Degree, an A Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide in the First Degree, a C Felony. Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher. The Fairfield School District has canceled classes Friday but expects to have counselors available for staff and students. On Thursday, the district dismissed high school students early but made support personnel available for staff and students.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber,” Fairfield Community School District Superintendent Laurie Noll said in a statement. “At this time our students’ and staffs’ well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy.”

According to the school district, Graber had been a teacher at Fairfield High School since 2012 and previously taught in the Ottumwa Community School District.

The Iowa State Education Association in a statement said, “Our hearts are broken over the news of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber’s death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and her colleagues . . . An act like this is unspeakable. We are torn that one of our education family is a victim to such a senseless act.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

According to the CPSC, about 48,875 Kubota RTV-X1100C model utility vehicles were recalled.
RECALL ALERT: Kubota recalls some utility vehicles due to crash and injury hazards
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery ticket sold in Lake Charles
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
RECALL ALERT: Four outdoor playsets recalled due to potential entrapment hazard
Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Free meals and Veterans Day events in SWLA
Drainage is on the mind of Lake Charles city officials and Mayor Nic Hunter.
Lake Charles officials take more steps towards improving drainage