Timely goals advances Cowgirls to SLC semifinals with 2-0 win over Nicholls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx.- The No. 2 seeded McNeese Cowgirls (13-4-2) opened the Southland Conference Soccer Tournament with a 2-0 win over No. 7 Nicholls (0-18) on Wednesday afternoon at Dr. Jack Dugan Family Soccer Stadium. The fourth straight 2-0 victory for the Cowgirls between the two teams.

The Cowgirls dominated the time of possession swarming Nicholls on defense and controlling the ball. The Pokes also outshot the Colonels 16-1. After scoping out the Nicholl’s defensive pressure, the Cowgirls struck first with Keely Morrow’s back-door header on a corner from Kiana Kukaua in the 31st minute. Five minutes later, Kambrie McFarland connected on a through-ball that found Jillian Bech, who was able to poke it past Reagan Carter for her third goal of the year.

Goalkeepers Emma Roccaforte and Jackie Kelly each played a half and combined for the 11th McNeese shutout on the year, Kelly had the sole save on the day in the 88th minute of play.

McNeese Head Coach Drew Fitzgerald:

“Really excited to get the win and advance to the semi-finals. We knew they would be tough to score on even though we controlled roughly ninety percent of the game, it is sometimes difficult to break them down. Early, we weren’t at our best but I thought we played our way into the game. Overall I’m happy, we got a lot of people on the pitch and we got what we needed out of this game as we prepare for Friday.”

(On Morrow’s Game-Winner)

“We’ve been working and kind of changed a couple things on the corner kicks, and Keely’s always good in the air and it made us feel vindicated as she went up and crushed that thing.”

Notables:

Cowgirls tie program record with win no. 13 (2018, under Fitzgerald.)

Morrow’s goal was the third game-winner of her career, her second of the season.

Kukaua’s assist ties her for most on team and in conference with teammate Morrow.

McFarland recorded her first assist of the season.

Morgan Schooley played all 90 minutes.

Cowgirls held 6-1 corner kick advantage

Delana Friesen, Havana Johnson, Anna Watson, Schooley, Bech, and Morrow accounted for the Cowgirls shots on net.

