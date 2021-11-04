SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2021.

Leonard Lyle Guillory, 23, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm; battery.

Leonard Lyle Guillory Sr., 50, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Jacob Lernest Jack, 29, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Demichael Alvin Frye, 26, Lake Charles: Owner must secure registration; motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; broken tail lamps; driver must be licensed; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Quinten Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice; improper display of license plates.

Kelsey Marie Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Must have auto insurance.

John David Mitchener, 48, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000.

Stephanie Marie Lejeune, 52, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirm; theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering.

Zachary Tyler Mott, 20, Sulphur: Hit and run; driver must be licensed; reckless operation; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense DWI.

Brett Louis Chaisson, 46, Duson: Trespassing; parole detainer.

Anthony Terrell Carmichael, 24, Houston, TX: Burglary.

Lakien Dawn Perry, 20, Sulphur: First-degree rape; sexual battery; federal detainer.

Titus Roshaw McCarty, 38, Beaumont, TX: Possession of marijuana; theft under a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $50,000.

Krystal Ashlyn Laughlin, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); trespassing; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Frances Lynn Hebert, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

