RECALL ALERT: Kubota recalls some utility vehicles due to crash and injury hazards

According to the CPSC, about 48,875 Kubota RTV-X1100C model utility vehicles were recalled.(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kubota is recalling a model of its utility vehicles due to crash and injury hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, about 48,875 Kubota RTV-X1100C model utility vehicles were recalled.

Per the CPSC on the potential hazards:

The floor mats on the recalled Kubota utility vehicles can warp or degrade and interfere with the throttle pedal, posing crash and injury hazards.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Authorized Kubota dealer.

If the floormat is warped or degraded, consumers will receive a new floormat installed by the dealer that will be secured by rivets to the floor, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said if the utility vehicle’s floormat is not warped or degraded, the dealer will complete a modification to the existing floormat by trimming the mat and then securing it by rivets to the floor.

For more information on the recall, click HERE.

