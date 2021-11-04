RECALL ALERT: Four outdoor playsets recalled due to potential entrapment hazard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captian’s Fort and Fort Highlander outdoor playsets have all been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Per the CPSC:

The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children. Children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

The CPSC said if a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge.

The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly, according to the CPSC.

For more information on the recent recall, click HERE.

