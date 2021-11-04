50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese announcer, radio personality wins Southland Sports Media Award

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime Lake Charles radio personality and McNeese public address announcer Bruce Merchant has been selected as the recipient of the Southland Conference’s 2021 Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award, according to the Southland Conference. 

Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett will present Merchant with the award during McNeese’s home football game Saturday against Nicholls.

The award is named after longtime McNeese sports information director and Southland Hall of Honor member Louis Bonnette. The award is presented annually to an individual that has made outstanding contributions in the field of sports information, print journalism, broadcasting or other media focused on the Southland Conference and/or its member institutions.

The Southland’s sports information directors, athletic directors and other university personnel, and outside media executives nominate individuals for the award, and the sports information directors make the final selection.

Merchant has been a fixture around McNeese and the Southland Conference for 35 years serving as both radio personality and public address announcer for various Cowboy and Cowgirl sports including football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball. He also served on the Southland Conference broadcast team for postseason baseball and softball tournaments.

“Bruce is a true broadcasting professional and one of the most recognizable voices within the Southland Conference,” Tom Burnett said.  “His efforts to promote McNeese and the Southland, and the respect he has built among his media peers, make him an outstanding and deserving recipient of this award.  We are very pleased to add Bruce’s name to this prestigious group of Bonnette Award honorees.”

“Bruce will go the extra mile to help not only promote McNeese Athletics but also the Southland Conference is second to none,” McNeese Associate Athletic Director Matthew Bonnette said. “There are no barriers to hurdle or red tape to cut when it comes to extra coverage.”

Merchant is the tenth recipient of the award. Louis Bonnette, who will also be present at Saturday’s in-game recognition, was the first honoree in 2012.

Bonnette enjoyed a storied career as the first McNeese sports information director, holding the position for 46 years. As sports information director, he boasted a national record of 516 consecutive Cowboy football games worked. He was inducted into the Southland Conference Hall of Honor in 2007 and the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2009.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher
Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Sunshine helps to warm us into the middle 60's for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine returns for Friday into the weekend
According to the CPSC, about 48,875 Kubota RTV-X1100C model utility vehicles were recalled.
RECALL ALERT: Kubota recalls some utility vehicles due to crash and injury hazards