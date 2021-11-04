Local businesses struggling with staffing shortages

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The national staffing shortage continues to impact large corporations and small business alike.

There are many jobs available, but no one to fill the open positions - and it’s taking a toll on many employers trying to hire workers.

The owner of Taco Mel is just one of the many who is struggling to find employees after the pandemic, even delaying the opening of one of its locations due to lack of workers.

The opening of Taco Mel’s Moss Bluff location has been put on hold since the pandemic began.

“I can’t open Moss Bluff right now because I’m short staffed, so i am looking for good people who want to come work with us,” said owner Melchor Maya.

But it hasn’t been easy for Melchor Maya to hire people at his restaurants while having to compete with all the businesses that have hiring signs forked on every corner.

He says it is even more discouraging that big corporations are having this problem too.

“I don’t have a person or a big H.R. department hiring, advertising, this and that. Big corporations have that, or big companies, and they’re still struggling just like me,” Maya said.

With nearly every business struggling to find employees, Maya says that as a small businesses owner he is able to be more flexible with his workers.

“If you have an emergency, you have an issue with your kid, family emergency, whatever, I’m real flexible with that,” he said. “If you work with me, I’ll work with you.”

The owner says he understands these are tough times for everyone, but isn’t losing sight of keeping Taco Mel running, using the advice from a good friend.

“He told me this: I have this coin, it means ‘whatever it takes’ that you can do in life - whatever it takes to be successful.”

He adds that anyone with a free hand and is ready to work is welcome to apply at any of his three locations.

