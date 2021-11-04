LNG export companies receive support from state and local officials

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the words of Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, “The LNG industry has been a driver of our economy here.”

At a conference in Lake Charles, industry members are tackling some of the issues they face in this everchanging world.

The conference and the exportation of liquefied natural gas has put this area on the world stage. Cameron Parish, alone, is third in the world in LNG exports, but there are many issues to determine how things go forward.

LNG exports is a multi-faceted industry with challenges ahead from volatile gas prices to increasingly strict demands to reduce greenhouse gases.

Business and government leaders here believe in the industry.

“LNG is bringing Southwest Louisiana to the global stage,” Hunter said. “We are one of the LNG export epicenters of the world with a number of projects completed, several under construction and more awaiting FID (final investment decision). It is a game-changer for our region.”

“This ship channel and Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico is prime for expansion,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “I want to pledge to you today my support in anything I can do to help your investment here locally in Louisiana or on the national level.”

Attorney Rick Richard, with Empire of the Seed, has been in the energy industry for decades and even served on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the 1980s.

“Thank you all for being in the industry,” Richard said. “It’s a very important industry, especially for climate and prosperity around the world. Thank you all for coming to Lake Charles.”

Industry officials believe moving toward carbon-neutral LNG is part of the solution and that reducing greenhouse gases will have more of an impact than trying to offset them.

Antol Feygin is a top official with Cheniere.

“There is over 50% improvement in CO2 emissions when we displace a specific coal project in China,” Feygin said. “So, we know the benefits are there, inclusive of the CO2 and methane issues along the entire value chain. And we want to build on that and improve that.”

Industry officials say global LNG has performed well over the last 20 years because of its cleanliness and attractiveness compared to other fossil fuels.

But they admit change is needed to stay attractive.

