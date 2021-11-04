50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - first round recap

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first round of the LHSAA volleyball playoffs tipped off Tuesday and wrapped up Wednesday as five Southwest Louisiana schools were able to advance to the second round including No. 19 Vinton who pulled off an upset on the road.

The final scores can be found below.

Division I-

(19) Comeaux 3, (14) Sulphur 0 - 26-24, 26-24, 25-23

(6) Terrebonne 3, (27) Barbe 2 - 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12

(7) Sam Houston 3, (26) H.L. Bourgeois 0 - 25-8, 25-23, 25-14

Division II-

(11) Lakeshore 3, (22) LaGrange 0 - 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

Division III-

(8) St. Louis 3, (25) Booker T. Washington 0 - 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

(5) Iota 3, (28) Livonia 0 - 25-5, 25-11, 25-10

(20) Brusly 3, (13) Westlake 1 - 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

(19) Vinton 3, (14) Kenner Discovery 1 - 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17

(7) Iowa 3, (26) DeQuincy 0 - 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Click here for a link to all five brackets.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - First Round 11-04
LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - First Round 11-04
LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - First Round 11-03
LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - First Round 11-03
McNeese Soccer
Timely goals advances Cowgirls to SLC semifinals with 2-0 win over Nicholls
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season