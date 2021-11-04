LHSAA Volleyball Playoffs - first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first round of the LHSAA volleyball playoffs tipped off Tuesday and wrapped up Wednesday as five Southwest Louisiana schools were able to advance to the second round including No. 19 Vinton who pulled off an upset on the road.

Division I-

(19) Comeaux 3, (14) Sulphur 0 - 26-24, 26-24, 25-23

(6) Terrebonne 3, (27) Barbe 2 - 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12

(7) Sam Houston 3, (26) H.L. Bourgeois 0 - 25-8, 25-23, 25-14

Division II-

(11) Lakeshore 3, (22) LaGrange 0 - 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

Division III-

(8) St. Louis 3, (25) Booker T. Washington 0 - 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

(5) Iota 3, (28) Livonia 0 - 25-5, 25-11, 25-10

(20) Brusly 3, (13) Westlake 1 - 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

(19) Vinton 3, (14) Kenner Discovery 1 - 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17

(7) Iowa 3, (26) DeQuincy 0 - 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

