Lake Charles officials take more steps towards improving drainage

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drainage is on the mind of Lake Charles city officials, and Mayor Nic Hunter explained the city is willing to do its part.

Two topics were up for discussion at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“We know that we have to be aggressive about spending dollars to clean out this system,” Hunter said. “We also realize we simply cannot just wait on the federal government to act.”

With the need for action out-weighing the city’s capacity on funding, Hunter is asking the council to approve borrowing, initially, $10 million for reimbursement through FEMA.

As Hunter explained, the city already borrowed over $3 million that is currently running low.

“Once again, we don’t necessarily have the cash in the bank to go do these things, but we realize we can’t wait. The need is so great. There should be a sense of urgency,” Hunter said.

The second course of action discussed was reallocating funds from a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, which will allow leftover funding from CCTV work done through Ryan St., to an area that will run along Highway 14.

“We are going to continue to ask the state to partner with us 50/50 and clean out these drainage capacities that are along state routes, because we are finding issues,” Hunter said.

Final action for the mayor’s request of borrowing $10 million will be voted on at the next council meeting.

