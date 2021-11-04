Free meals and Veterans Day events in SWLA
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A list of 2021 Veterans Day events in SWLA.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
· VETERANS LUNCHEON - 11 a.m.-1 p.m. War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. Free to all veterans and spouses.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
· VETERANS DAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST - 6-10 a.m. The Grand Church in Kinder. Free to the public.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
· VETERANS BREAKFAST - 7-10 a.m. American Legion Hall in DeRidder. Free to all veterans and spouses.
