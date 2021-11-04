Free meals and Veterans Day events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A list of 2021 Veterans Day events in SWLA.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

· VETERANS LUNCHEON - 11 a.m.-1 p.m. War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. Free to all veterans and spouses.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

· VETERANS DAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST - 6-10 a.m. The Grand Church in Kinder. Free to the public.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

· VETERANS BREAKFAST - 7-10 a.m. American Legion Hall in DeRidder. Free to all veterans and spouses.

