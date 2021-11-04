50/50 Thursdays
Flu vaccine clinic being held in Lake Charles Friday

There is no cost for a flu shot, and residents are asked to bring their private insurance,...
There is no cost for a flu shot, and residents are asked to bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card, if they have it, the LDH said.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced a community flu vaccine clinic in Lake Charles Friday.

According to the LDH, the clinic will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

Community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome, the LDH said.

The LDH asks those in attendance to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.

There is no cost for a flu shot, and residents are asked to bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card, if they have it, the LDH said.

The LDH said your insurance will be billed.

More information can be found HERE.

