Flu vaccine clinic being held in Lake Charles Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced a community flu vaccine clinic in Lake Charles Friday.

According to the LDH, the clinic will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

Community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome, the LDH said.

The LDH asks those in attendance to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.

There is no cost for a flu shot, and residents are asked to bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card, if they have it, the LDH said.

The LDH said your insurance will be billed.

