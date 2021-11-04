FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds keep temperatures cool through the day; sunnier weather ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As you head out the door, the cool breezy air will be there to greet you but thankfully the rain has moved out leaving only the possibility of a patch or two of drizzle possible through the morning under otherwise cloudy and cool skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s at sunrise will struggle to warm up through the day due to the lack of sunshine, only reaching the upper 50s for highs this afternoon. Keep the jackets on today but at least you don’t have to deal with being cold and wet as the rain has pushed out.

Winds today out of the northeast between 10 and 15 mph may gust to near 20 at times, adding to the already chilly day and keeping an almost winter taste in the air. Clouds will begin to thin out by early evening and that will help set the stage for an even colder night tonight with lows ranging from the upper 30s north to middle 40s along I-10. Friday brings big improvements though as sunshine will be quick to returning, knocking out the morning chill with highs back into the upper 60s by afternoon. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s through the evening for high school football so bundle up!

A second weekend in a row of wonderful weather is on tap with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs back into the lower 70s. Warmer weather continues to build through the first half of next week ahead of our next cold front that won’t arrive until the end of the next workweek. Some showers are possible by Veterans Day with the front expected to push through by next Friday. In the meantime, temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s through the first half of next week before taking another dive again by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.