FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine returns for Friday into the weekend

Keep the jacket and coats handy tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have kept temperatures in check this afternoon with many areas still sitting in the middle to upper 50′s as sunshine has been held to a minimum. As the evening progresses we are going to see some clearing as the line is continuing to slowly drift southward with time and that may allow a few breaks with some sunshine by the time the day comes to a close. Changes are ahead though as sunshine will return in full force and that will also mean a slight warm up into the weekend and next week.

Cool weather settles in for the overnight hours (KPLC)

For the rest of the evening you’ll want to keep the jacket or coat nearby as we remain well below average for this time of year. With the help of a little sunshine temperatures will start this evening in the lower to middle 50′s before quickly falling as clearing continues to happen through the overnight hours. Winds have been a little breezy this afternoon, but thankfully those will relax through the overnight as well and that will lead to a cold start for Friday morning with lower 40′s north and middle 40′s along and south of I-10. A few areas especially in rural locations may flirt with the upper 30′s, but that will all depend on how quickly the clouds clear. Friday will be a much better day as sunshine returns in full force and that will allow temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 60′s for the afternoon. That will also set the tone for the weekend as high pressure settles in to keep us dry.

Sunshine helps to warm us into the middle 60's for the afternoon (KPLC)

Friday Night Football and any outdoor plans will definitely be on the chilly side as temperatures will be falling into the lower 50′s with lower to middle 40′s likely once again for Saturday morning. We do see a slight warm up into the weekend as our afternoons will manage to climb back into the lower 70′s for both afternoons and with plenty of sunshine there will be no issues in regards to our weather. High pressure will remain our best friend through the weekend and into early next week as it slowly slides to the east and will eventually bring back some southerly flow and a little moisture back to the area. The warming trend will continue to be the theme over the next 5 days with highs back into the middle and upper 70′s by the middle of next week.

We see a slow warm up into next week (KPLC)

Our next cold front is set to move in by late next week with shower and storm chances increasing by Thursday and Friday with the front working its way into the area. The latest models continue to show relatively low rain totals but is something that we will have to watch closely over the course of the next 7 days. For now though the weather will remain very lovely and perfect to get out and enjoy for the afternoon, but you’ll definitely need to keep the coats and jackets nearby as the mornings will be off to a cold start.

Clear and sunny into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

