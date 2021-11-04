50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

EDS hits the court for first high school varsity basketball game

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night was a historic one for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School as the Eagles basketball team played in their first-ever high school varsity game. The Eagles would fall in the game to Berchmans Academy, 49-28.

“It means the world to us. This has been a work in progress for years ever since I started here and I know it’s been a long time coming even before I got here.,” said EDS coach Gabe Fontenot. “For the kids to come on the court and actually experience what a high school game feels like is big not only for them and the school but also the community. People know that we are here now and it shows Lake Charles that EDS has a high school and there is another option in town.”

EDS returns home next Tuesday for a matchup with ACS followed by EDS’ homecoming game vs CHSAA.

The Eagles compete as a member of the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) alongside the SWLA HomeSchool Knights.

EDS’ inaugural basketball season schedule can be found below.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME
11/09ACSHOME
11/12CHSAA*HOME6:00 p.m.
11/16CALAWAY6:00 p.m.
11/30JPGAWAY6:00 p.m.
12/03BrightonHOME
12/10OBCAAWAY
12/14BerchmansAWAY
12/17SWLA HomeSchoolHOME6:00 p.m.
01/04ACSAWAY
01/07MOCSHOME
01/11CALHOME6:00 p.m.
01/13JPGHOME6:00 p.m.
01/14WestministerAWAY
01/21CHAAWAY
01/28FB - LafayetteAWAY6:00 p.m.

*denotes Homecoming

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Rosepine's success powered by athleticism
Rosepine's success powered by athleticism
Rosepine looking to stay composed in district title pursuit
Rosepine looking to stay composed in district title pursuit
d
DeQuincy hoping for running game to propel them do district title share
d
EDS hits the court for first high school varsity basketball game