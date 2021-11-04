EDS hits the court for first high school varsity basketball game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night was a historic one for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School as the Eagles basketball team played in their first-ever high school varsity game. The Eagles would fall in the game to Berchmans Academy, 49-28.

“It means the world to us. This has been a work in progress for years ever since I started here and I know it’s been a long time coming even before I got here.,” said EDS coach Gabe Fontenot. “For the kids to come on the court and actually experience what a high school game feels like is big not only for them and the school but also the community. People know that we are here now and it shows Lake Charles that EDS has a high school and there is another option in town.”

EDS returns home next Tuesday for a matchup with ACS followed by EDS’ homecoming game vs CHSAA.

The Eagles compete as a member of the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) alongside the SWLA HomeSchool Knights.

EDS’ inaugural basketball season schedule can be found below.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME 11/09 ACS HOME 11/12 CHSAA* HOME 6:00 p.m. 11/16 CAL AWAY 6:00 p.m. 11/30 JPG AWAY 6:00 p.m. 12/03 Brighton HOME 12/10 OBCA AWAY 12/14 Berchmans AWAY 12/17 SWLA HomeSchool HOME 6:00 p.m. 01/04 ACS AWAY 01/07 MOCS HOME 01/11 CAL HOME 6:00 p.m. 01/13 JPG HOME 6:00 p.m. 01/14 Westminister AWAY 01/21 CHA AWAY 01/28 FB - Lafayette AWAY 6:00 p.m.

*denotes Homecoming

