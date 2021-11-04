COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The 235 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Thursday are the fewest since the first stay-at-home order on March 22, 2020, according to the LDH dashboard.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 1.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 620 new cases.

· 12 new deaths.

· 235 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 38 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

