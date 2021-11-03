50/50 Thursdays
Update on US 90 overpass closure

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re finally getting answers about a closed section of U.S. 90.

The U.S. 90 overpass closed in early October after bridge engineers determined a portion of the bridge was damaged.

A routine inspection ended up forcing a stretch of U.S. 90 to be closed.

“Each bridge is inspected on a rotation, but our bridge inspector saw this issue, identified it,” Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Public Information Officer Tammy York said. “I think it was October 7 and immediately closed the bridge so that we could begin assessment and repairs.”

York said the bridge is part of the overpass that connects 90 to eastbound I-10 - just to the west of the I-10 bridge.

During the inspection, they discovered a portion of the actual bridge deck was damaged to a point where they couldn’t just patch it.

They had to replace an entire section of concrete.

York said wear and tear likely led to the problem, and it should only be an inconvenience for about another week.

“So, the concrete pour is set to happen on Thursday - weather permitting,” York said. “And then following that, the concrete will set. And then, we will begin the concrete testing that’s required. And then once it reaches that compressive strength, we can reopen the bridge.”

Drivers trying to get to I-10 can take a number of other routes including the 108 interchange in Sulphur and the LA 27 interchange, but there is plenty of construction in that area as well.

