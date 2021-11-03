SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 2, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 2, 2021.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); failure to notify as a sex offender; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Ryan Joseph Conner, 35, Bell City: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Gale Sawyer, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Aaron Tyler Cook, 40, Marksville: Aggravated battery.

Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Marvin Lewis Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a home improvement license.

Melvin Clay Blake, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eric Dewayne Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; disturbing the peace.

Jonathan Jerel Bennett, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Dru Landin Dugas, 19, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Marcus Keith Pentecost, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Corey Oneil Gassaway, 35, Spring, TX: Contempt of court.

Errick Jermaine Arceneaux, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace; contempt of court.

Marquerite Renee Brignac, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); domestic abuse; skimming of lottery proceeds.

Kyndon James Navarre, 22, Lake Charles: Following vehicles; failure to signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer.

Jeremiah Joseph Jones, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Theodore Thomas Hansbrough, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Leonard Lyle Guillory Jr., 23, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm; battery.

Leonard Lyle Guillory Sr., 50, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Jacob Lernest Jack, 29, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Demichael Alvin Frye, 26, Lake Charles: Owner must secure registration; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; broken tail lamps; driver must be licensed; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

