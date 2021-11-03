Student arrested in connection with threats made toward LCCP

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles College Prep student has been arrested and accused of terrorizing following an investigation into threats made toward the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated several threats in reference to a shooting occurring at Lake Charles College Prep between Friday, Oct. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed a 14-year-old student who attends LCCP, and during questioning, the girl confirmed she was responsible for creating one of the threats, according to Vincent.

Vincent said detectives were also able to trace an IP address that was obtained during the investigation back to the student’s home address.

She was arrested and is currently being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing, according to Vincent.

“We have a zero tolerance when it comes to threatening harm to other students along with the faculty at our schools in Calcasieu Parish. It is not something that is taken lightly,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “I encourage parents to take the time to talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making these threats. Since January of this year, we have made 7 arrests for terrorizing; this is not a joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school, staff, or other students. The safety of our children is always our top priority.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible.

