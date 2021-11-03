50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Protesters speak out against World LNG & Gas Series Summit

By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents and community advocates led a protest near the Golden Nugget Casino where the World LNG & Gas Series Summit is being held.

Protesters gathered demanding federal, state and local officials to hear the community’s input and place people over profit.

“Politicians are coming to advocate for jobs in this area,” protester James Hiatt said. “We want to let them know that we want jobs, but we want alternative energy jobs. We want jobs that are sustainable.”

Hiatt, with the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, spoke against the Lake Charles LNG project saying it’s time for something to be done to help Southwest Louisiana.

“What we have is a community that’s solid but has been shaken this year by all of these storms,” Hiatt said. “We’re tired of being resilient, we’re tired of people calling us resilient. What we want is action, and what we need is for people to listen and become aware of what’s going on in this area.”

Michael Tritico, biologist and president of Restore, compares LNG to all the natural disasters that have ripped through Southwest Louisiana in the past 14 months.

“What we’ve got is proliferation of LNG and other fossil fuel industries that are not renewable,” Tritico said. “They’re depletable. They’re finite. And they have ruined our renewable resources and our climate.”

Roishetta Ozane with the Vessel Project said the transition is not something that will happen overnight.

“We don’t have a goal to shut these down overnight, but just to transition to more renewable energy, as James said earlier. And not infiltrate our waterways and our ports with even more of these facilities taking away more of our wetland,” Ozane said.

The World LNG & Gas Series Summit is happening now through Thursday at the Golden Nugget, which is expected to generate over $250,000 for Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Latest News

Much needed funding is now in the hands of officials at the Port of Lake Charles.
Port of Lake Charles receives millions for hurricane repairs
Much needed funding is now in the hands of officials at the Port of Lake Charles.
Port of Lake Charles receives funding for hurricane repairs
Protesters speak out against World LNG & Gas Series Summit
Protesters speak out against world LNG & Gas Series Summit
Some call Lake Charles the epicenter of U.S. LNG.
Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition to take place in Lake Charles this week