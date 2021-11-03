50/50 Thursdays
Port of Lake Charles receives millions for hurricane repairs

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Much needed funding is now in the hands of officials at the Port of Lake Charles. Under Louisiana state law, the port entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the state, meaning the port must seek reimbursement for funding allotted for costs pertaining to hurricane repairs.

“They all recognized how baldy Southwest Louisiana and the port needed these funds to recover from Hurricane’s Laura and Delta from last year,” said executive director, Richert Self.

This comes as part of the $30 million American Rescue Plan. $14 Million was appropriated for the port, which will aid in the rebuilding process.

“We have a lot of building repairs that we need to undertake, really at just about every one of our facilities. The port was just so decimated,” Self said.

$170 million worth of severe destruction to the port includes damage to five cranes and several of the ship loaders and ship unloaders. As Self explains, they already have plans in place for the funding.

“Funds will go to our covered storage. A lot of the capitol projects are just going to be building repairs, structural repairs to a lot of the assets we have and ordering the cranes,” Self said.

While still servicing their customers, Self said damages have only impacted their efficiency.

“We were able to use ships gear and other ways to load vessels at Big Terminal One and some of our other terminals. It’s just not nearly as efficient as it was prior to the hurricane,” Self said.

Timelines on these projects range anywhere from 12 to 24 months depending on the project.

