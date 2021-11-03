OBJ’s future in Cleveland unsure; Saints showed interest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tensions are high in Cleveland and with the recent news that the New Orleans Saints’ No. 1 wide receiver will not return this season, the question begs - is an OBJ homecoming on the horizon?

Former Isidore Newman and LSU star, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday due to a “non-injury-related personal matter.” Sources say Beckham was ready to practice as usual and was informed of the decision before he left his house.

Beckham has been battling injuries for the better part of the last two seasons. Currently, he’s playing through two injured shoulders. Cleveland’s passing game has struggled in recent weeks and the team has fallen to 4-4 with 27th ranked Baker Mayfield under center. Beckham ranks 151 in the NFL in receptions per target and 139 in receptions per route run.

As the trade deadline approached Tuesday, OBJ’s father posted comments on social media criticizing Mayfield.

Beckham’s dad posted a video on Instagram highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to OBJ when he was open.

Mayfield responded to the 11-minute video saying “deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with... that’s an opinionated statement.”

“Hurt? No. Surprised? Yes,” Mayfield said.

The Saints reportedly discussed trading for Beckham, but no deal was reached by Tuesday’s deadline.

Wednesday morning, Saints WR Michael Thomas announced a setback in his rehabilitation process that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Saints coach Sean Payton says Thomas had been “working his tail off” before recent scans showed that he might have to have another procedure done.

“I think this isn’t anything he can control,” Payton said.

Thomas underwent surgery in June to repair multiple ligaments in his left ankle -- an injury that he initially suffered in Week 1 of the 2020 season and battled throughout that entire year. He was initially expected to return in October.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas tweeted. “Since [the June ankle surgery], the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players OBJ “is essentially not on the team right now.”

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

Stefanski says Odell’s agent and Browns General Manager Andrew Berry are discussing the next steps, according to ESPN. When asked if the “Odell situation” could be repaired, Stefanski dodged the question and turned the conversation back to Wednesday’s practice.

Stefanski says he has not spoken to Beckham in the last 24 hours.

It’s possible OBJ could ask for his release, at which point the Saints could make a claim for him.

It’s also possible the Browns could pay Beckham to sit out.

If the Browns were to release Beckham, he would be subject to waivers, and any team claiming him would be responsible for paying $7.25 million in guaranteed salary he’s owed this year. That figure drops by around $805,000 per week.

