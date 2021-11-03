LyondellBasell officials say to expect noise, flaring as unit undergoes startup process
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Noise and flaring are to be expected as a unit undergoes a startup at the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC facility, LyondellBasell officials said.
Officials said an operational upset happened around 7 a.m., resulting in flaring. The unit is now beginning startup activities, which are expected to continue over the next two days.
“As part of the startup process, the flaring, including a visible flame and possible smoke, rumbling, and noticeable noise, is expected to continue until startup activities conclude,” officials said.
The facility is a joint venture between LyondellBasell and Sasol.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.