Gov. Edwards to moderate panel on climate change Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Gov. Edwards will moderate the Onward and Upward: State and Federal Collaboration to Confront the Climate Crisis panel discussion beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST.

The panel will include Special Climate Envoy John Kerry, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

