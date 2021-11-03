FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move in this evening, turning cooler for the end of the week

Rain chances slowly increasing this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Wednesday has featured a mixture of sun and clouds and as the day has progressed we are continuing to see cloud cover thicken and eventually that is going to lead to some showers by evening. We are still tracking our next front that will be arriving as we head into the overnight hours and that will bring some bigger changes are we head into Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way.

As you begin to make your way home from work and school showers will begin to increase in coverage from the north to the south as the front slowly works its way to the south. This afternoon has been a tail of two days as areas closer to Fort Polk and Deridder have been held slightly cooler as cloud cover has been more prominent with highs in the upper 50′s to near 60. Areas along and south of I-10 have been warmer thanks to sunshine breaking out this afternoon with many locations managing to reach the middle to upper 60′s. For this evening though expect showers to quickly increase in coverage with light to moderate rain at times and a few rumbles of thunder at times. Temperatures will quickly be falling as well with middle to upper 50′s through the evening and eventually back into the lower 50′s with a few upper 40′s by Thursday morning.

Cloud cover will be a big factor moving into Thursday and that will play a role in just how warm we get throughout the day. Highs right now look to stay in the upper 50′s for many locations tomorrow with a few areas close to 60, but a lot of that will depend on how much sunshine we will see throughout the day and the best opportunity for sunshine will be closer to sunset. Good news is that sunshine will make a return for Friday and into the weekend as high pressure moves into the area and that will set us up with lovely weather for any outdoor plans you may have. Afternoons will warm as well with many of us in the middle 60′s on Friday with lower 70′s heading into the weekend. Much like the beginning of this week high pressure will keep us nice and dry with no rain through early next week and with more sunshine and winds slowly turning back to the south we can expect a warm up as well for the afternoons.

While we look to be in the middle and upper 70′s through next week changes look to be in store once again as yet another front looks to be possible by late next week. There is still plenty of time to watch that front, but it too looks to keep temperatures feeling like fall once again so if you love the cooler afternoons with crisp starts to the morning then you’ll love the forecast we see over the course of the next week. Make sure to keep the sweaters or jackets nearby the next several mornings with lows back into the middle 40′s, but enjoy the sunshine that’s in store by Friday and the weekend!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

