FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain arriving today; a chilly end to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain on the way today as a front and upper level disturbance move through the area today. Temperatures remain on the cool side and you won’t need the rain gear as you head out the door this morning, but make sure to take it with you as showers begin to arrive by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb slowly through the 60s to near 70 by afternoon with limited sunshine and northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances go up later this afternoon and evening, beginning as some light showers and becoming more a steadier rain after sunset.

Expect rain to hang around most of tonight as the upper level disturbance moves through. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s by early Thursday as lingering light showers start the day tomorrow. The bulk of the heaviest rain will be gone but clouds and lingering sprinkles tomorrow will make for a chilly start and the lack of sunshine tomorrow will keep temperatures stuck in the 50s all day. Any leftover showers will exit by afternoon with clouds on the decrease tomorrow night as lows drop into the 40s.

Friday brings a return of sunshine as highs return to the 60s as we set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through the upcoming weekend. Morning lows in the 40s will make for a crisp cool start with temperatures warming up through the upper 60s and low 70s by afternoon. A gradual moderation in temperatures early next week with sunshine will keep highs in the 70s, warming into the upper 70s by early next week ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by next Thursday or Friday which will also bring our next chance of rain.

