COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 83% of cases from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 1.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 445 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 244 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 82% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 23 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (a fewer than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 12 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC (numbers reported Wednesday were only from FCI Oakdale II)

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

