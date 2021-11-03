Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition to take place in Lake Charles this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It may seem hard to imagine, but Cameron Parish is third in the world for liquefied natural gas exports.

That’s part of why the Americas LNG Summit and Exhibition is taking place in Lake Charles this week.

But not everybody wants the conference here. Protesters gathered to voice their complaints about the impact the LNG facilities have on the environment.

The summit puts Southwest Louisiana at the center of what is a global LNG event that has drawn people from around the world.

Some of the top-level executives in the LNG export industry are among those at the Golden Nugget for the two-day summit. It presents an opportunity to exchange information in the evolving industry.

It’s the 18th summit, but this is the first time it’s in Lake Charles. Gurpreet Hayre from London is with the organizing committee.

“Lake Charles is widely regarded in the LNG community as being the epicenter of U.S. LNG,” Hayre said. “There’s projects here, there’s projects about to come on stream, there’s project prospective, projects in the pipeline. So, Lake Charles is blessed with a slew of LNG projects.”

Hayre says it’s clean fuel that will help build for the future as renewables come on stream.

Cameron Port Director Clair Marceaux says having the summit here helps multinational firms realize there are people here who can meet their needs.

“The rest of the world is watching and paying attention to the development in Southwest Louisiana,” Marceaux said. “It’s significant in the number of construction jobs, the number of permanent jobs, the opportunities for local vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors.”

She says there are those here from all continents and all facets of the LNG export industry - from investors to bankers.

“It’s a recognition that we are a global player in the liquefied natural gas industry. If you consider for example, just from Cameron parish alone, we are exporting the third largest amount of natural gas. Australia and Qatar are the only two countries in the world that are exporting more liquefied natural gas than Cameron by itself,” said Marceaux.

Wednesday local and state officials will be among those participating as the summit and exhibition kick-off.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.