SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 1, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 1, 2021.

Yuna Faye Sumblar, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Dewayne Mott, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jack Piirainen III, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000.

Patrick Michael Flynn, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Robert Lee Williams, 60, Breaux Bridge: Instate detainer.

Carl Phillip Thibodeaux, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.

Jerome Martill Bates, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Dmarcus Dynell Lamb, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kashif Micheal Kemp, 31, Houma: Contempt of court; domestic abuse (2 charges); intimidation.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); failure to register as a sex offender; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000; failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

Ryan Joseph Conner, 35, Bell City: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

