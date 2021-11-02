Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Drugs and money were exchanged for sexual contact with a girl from the time she was 8 until she was 11, Vernon Parish officials said.

The girl told detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, workers with the Department of Children and Family Services, and a pediatric physician that the abuse involved people who had engaged in sexual contact with her from the age of 8 to the age of 11, according to Veron Sheriff Sam Craft.

Three people have been arrested, but detectives also obtained statements from other adults who said the girl had been offered to them for sexual purposes, according to Craft.

Craft said detectives believe the girl may have also been offered to others. He says those people should contact the Vernon Sheriff’s Office immediately. He is asking anyone with any information about the case to contact Det. Jeff Price at 337-238-1311 or 337-238-7248.

“The safety and well-being of our young citizens is of the utmost importance,” Craft said. “We will continue to diligently investigate, arrest, and seek prosecution for those responsible for these types of reprehensible crimes.”

The girl and other children were removed from the home.

Craft said an “extensive investigation” began in August 2021 after detectives received a complaint of alleged sex trafficking of a child under the age of 13.

Everett D. West, 41, Dina Guidry, 56, and Bobby Tisdale, 38, all of Rosepine, have been arrested.

Tisdale is accused of offering the girl for sexual purposes, Craft said.

“The victim indicated that Guidry was present in the room on numerous occasions while she was being sexually assaulted,” Craft said.

The girl told detectives that there was rampant drug use by the suspects within the home, Craft said. She also said there was physical violence against her and other children in the home.

Everett D. West, 41, of Rosepine: Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13; indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond: $400,000.

Dina Guidry, 56, of Rosepine: Indecent behavior with a juvenile; human trafficking; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or guardian; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; 4 counts of first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13. Bond: $2,950,000.

Bobby Allen Tisdale, 38, of Rosepine: Human trafficking; 4 counts of first-degree rape – victim under the age of 13; improper supervision of a minor by parent or guardian; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond: $3,100,000.

Craft said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

