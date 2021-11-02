Report: McNeese leaving Southland for WAC

50/50 Thursdays
By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a move that will set the stage for McNeese State University to move to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Cowboys are joining the Western Athletic Conference, according to Pete Thamel, a college football reporter for Yahoo Sports.

Thamel is reporting that McNeese and Incarnate Word are leaving the Southland Conference to join the WAC.

Football hadn’t been played in the WAC since 2012, but the league restarted football this year as a Football Championship Series conference with the goal of eventually moving to the FBS.

McNeese officials say there have been no official offers yet and that they are still in discussions.

However, as has been the case with other schools over the past year, the decision to move conferences is often made before an official offer is sent.

McNeese is leaving behind a long history with the Southland Conference. The Cowboys are currently the longest-standing member of the Southland, having joined in 1972. The Cowboys won 14 Southland football titles in that time.

The Cowboys, however, should feel right at home in the WAC, where they’ll be reunited with old Southland Conference foes Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian and Lamar.

