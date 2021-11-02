‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns Friday with “The Wizard of Oz”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says “Movies Under the Stars” will return for one night only with a special presentation of the 1939 classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” this Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The movie was originally scheduled to be shown on Oct. 1 but had to be canceled due to rainy conditions.

The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, in Lake Charles.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and food, but vendors will be present. Also, free popcorn and cotton candy will be served.

The event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

