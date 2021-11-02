McNeese Cowgirls rack up postseason SLC awards

FRISCO, Texas – After concluding the regular season with a 12-4-2, 9-2-1 record, the McNeese Cowgirls cleaned up the 2021 Southland Conference postseason awards, the league announced Tuesday.

The Cowgirls had nine players earn a place on the 2021 Southland All-Conference teams including three first-team selections.

Senior defender Keely Morrow, midfielder Anna Watson, and sophomore forward Rachel Young claimed spots on the All-SLC First Team.

Senior midfielder Havana Johnson, sophomore midfielder Kiana Kukaua, and freshman defender Morgan Schooley were named to the All-SLC Second Team, while junior midfielder Kelsey Crosby, sophomore defender Megan Mielke, and true-freshman goalie Jackie Kelly earned third-team selections.

Kelsey Crosby was also named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, the first Cowgirl to earn the award since Bettina Brulhart in 2015.

Keely Morrow: All-SLC First Team Dynamic attacker who was tied for first in the conference with five assists from the defender position. Started every game this season for a defense that allowed the fewest goals amongst the conference and was a part of ten shutouts. She scored or assisted on both goals in a win against league-leading Northwestern State (9/26).

Anna Watson: All-SLC First Team A game-changing talent who despite missing a few games with injury, tied for fifth in conference with four goals. The Cowgirls went 6-1 with Watson on the field in conference play. Recorded two game-winning goals, against Louisiana Tech and Incarnate Word.

Rachel Young: All-SLC First Team Spark-plug off the bench, Young was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points. She is second in the conference in goals and points despite playing significantly fewer minutes than most of her fellow first-team selections. Currently has six goals in her last six games, two of those being game-winners against Houston Baptist and Nicholls.

Havana Johnson: All-SLC Second Team A four-time all-conference selection, Havana finished the regular season with the fourth-most goals in conference play as well as tied for fifth in overall points. She scored game-winning goals against Alcorn St. and Southeastern. Johnson also assisted on game-winning goals against Houston Baptist and Corpus Christi.

Kiana Kukaua: All-SLC Second Team A stable of the midfield, Kukaua started every game for the Cowgirls amassing an offensive high of 1351 minutes on the field. She was tied for second in the conference and on the team with four assists. A vital part of the six conference shutouts.

Morgan Schooley: All-SLC Second Team A second-year freshman who did not miss a minute of action during conference play. Schooley played a team-high 1614 minutes at center back. She anchors a defense that as aforementioned, allowed the fewest goals amongst the conference and had ten shutouts. Morgan led the team in challenges won percentage. She scored her first career goal against Texas A&M-CC (10/17) and recorded the game-winning goal (in the 89th minute) in the regular-season finale against Northwestern State (10/29).

Kelsey Crosby: All-SLC Third Team/Newcomer of The Year A transfer from Seattle University, Kelsey logged nearly 1000 minutes on the pitch starting ten games in conference. Most notably, Crosby scored the game-winning goal on senior night against HBU (10/22). She had a career-high three points in the win against Alcorn.

Megan Mielke: All-SLC Third Team A pivotal part of the top defense in the conference, the team has only surrendered four goals with Mielke on the field. At right-center back, she saw over 1000 minutes on the pitch. Mielke had a goal in the season opener against Jackson State and a single game high across the league with three assists against Alcorn.

Jackie Kelly: All-SLC Third Team A true-freshman, when Kelly was thrown into action due to injures to senior goal-keeper Emma Roccaforte, she answered the call. Kelly recorded six shutouts (three combined), allowed the second-fewest goals per game in the conference (0.857), and had a save percentage of 80.7 (93rd across D1, third in SLC). Kelly record 46 saves and appeared in 14 games, starting 12.

