Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Oakdale, authorities say

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for murder in Bastrop County, Texas, was arrested in Oakdale during a traffic stop, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, while working in conjunction with the Oakdale Police Department and the Ward 5 Marshals Office, they were able to arrest Davion Markeith Veal during a traffic stop on LA Hwy 10 in Oakdale Monday afternoon.

Veal is wanted by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for murder, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.