LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma

LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - On Monday evening there was an officer-involved shooting in Houma and now Louisiana State Police are investigating, said Troop C Public Information Officer Ross Brennan.

“Around 4:11 pm Houma Police Department responded to a disturbance call on Downtown Court in Houma,” Brennan said.

Brennan said that two officers responding to the call became involved in an altercating with an individual. Police shot the suspect and transferred them to a nearby hospital where the man in question later died as the result of his injuries.

“No officers were injured,” Brennan said. “LSP was asked by HPD to be the lead investigating agency for this shooting. More information will be released later on in a press release. That’s all I can share for the moment.”

We will continue to monitor this story for updates.

