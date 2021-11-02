50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA releases 2021 volleyball playoff brackets

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the 2021 Volleyball Tournament brackets Monday. The championship games will be held November 11-13 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-V.

Division I-

(19) Comeaux at (14) Sulphur - 11/3, 6:00 PM @ Sulphur

(27) Barbe at (6) Terrebonne - 11/3, 6:00 PM @ Terrebonne

(26) H.L. Bourgeois at (7) Sam Houston - 11/2, 5:30 PM @ Sam Houston

Division II-

(22) LaGrange at (11) Lakeshore -

Division III-

(25) Booker T. Washington - N.O. at (8) St. Louis - 11/2, 4:30 PM @ S.J. Welsh Middle School

(28) Livonia at (5) Iota - 11/2, 5:00 PM @ Iota

(20) Brusly at (13) Westlake -

(19) Vinton at (14) Kenner Discovery Health Science - 11/2, 6:00 PM @ Dr. John Ochsner Discovery

(26) DeQuincy at (7) Iowa - 11/2, 5:30 PM @ Iowa

Division IV-

No local teams

Division V-

No local teams

Click here for a link to all five brackets.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

